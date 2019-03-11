Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Moelling White Jr.. View Sign

Fred Moelling White, Jr., 05-28-1933 to 03-09-2019. "My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever." Psalm 73:26. Fred took Christ's hand on the afternoon of March 9, 2019 while surrounded by his family. He fought great battles through life's journey. It was when he met his beautiful wife, Louise, of 36 years that his life took on a journey he held steadfast to. He found "home", a place he belonged, a place he'd be cherished for the rest of his days. Helping to raise a daughter, Deedy, followed by a granddaughter, Jessica, who completely stole his heart the moment she was born and last but not least, a great grandson, Mason, who was his best buddy of all times. He had a wonderful bond and friendship with his grandson in-law, Reggie. He may have been a rough around the edges, tough old pipe-liner in his day but to his family, he was lovingly called "PawPaw". He was an amazing home cook and baker. He liked nothing better than cooking a big meal and sitting around the table with those he loved. PawPaw Fred was a good listener, an awesome storyteller, and most importantly, a good husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was always there for his little family. He was often a source of sage advice. One thing is for sure, his love was a unique treasure that will never be forgotten. The time spent with him now turns into precious memories that will be conserved in the hearts of all who loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred M. White, Sr. and Mary "Bootsie" White. A brother and sister-in-law Bob and Betty White. He is survived by his beloved wife, Louise Hamilton-White, daughter, Deedy Worsham, Granddaughter, Jessica Halstead, Great Grandson, Mason Montelaro, a grandson in-law, Reggie Montelaro, A brother, Danny White and wife Melonie, A sister, Linda Stanley and husband, Dave. A host of other family and two very special cousins, Clark White and Mary Jane Sensat. Pallbearers are Austin Hamilton, Calhoun "Cal" Hamilton lV, Avery Lerrett, Seth Domaing, Dr. Chaillie Daniel, Reggie Montelaro and Mason Montelaro. Honorary Pallbearer is Calhoun B. Hamilton, III. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Saint Francisville where he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of St. Francisville on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the church on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 10:00 am until service time at 12:00 noon conducted by Rev. Joel Williams. Burial will follow in Hamilton-White Cemetery. Funeral Home Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA

4230 High Street

Zachary , LA 70791

Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary , LA 70791
225-654-4480
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019

