Fred Nettles Williams, Jr., 88, of Denham Springs, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Fred served and defended his country with 4 years of service in the United States Air Force and 16 years of service in the United States Army. He served 2 tours in Vietnam and received numerous medals for his service, including both the Bronze Star and Air Medal. Fred was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Friday, February 28, from 1:30 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park with full military honors. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Claire Martin Williams; sons, Fred Williams III, David Williams (Karen), Mark Williams (Cathy), and Greg Williams; grandsons, Dustin, Micah (Katie), and Luke Williams; great-grandson, Wyatt Williams, and a great-granddaughter, lovingly anticipated in June, the first girl to the family. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020