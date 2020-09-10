Fred Oliver Wicker, Jr. entered into eternal rest at West Feliciana Hospital on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was an 87 year old native of Greensburg, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10-12:45 pm; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery on Monday, September 14, 2020. Survivors include his devoted wife, Dr. Elmira Wicker; sons, Michael (Annie) and Kyle (Latrice) Wicker; three grandsons; two great-grandsons; step mother Helen K. Wicker; sister, Helen W. Addison, Hammond, Louisiana; God-brother, Bishop Stafford Wicker, Atlanta, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Carrie Hampton (Lee), Opelousas, Louisiana and Evelyn Butler, Greensburg; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was a member of Greater King David B.C., Rev. John Montgomery, pastor.

