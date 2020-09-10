1/1
Fred Oliver Wicker Jr.
Fred Oliver Wicker, Jr. entered into eternal rest at West Feliciana Hospital on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was an 87 year old native of Greensburg, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10-12:45 pm; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery on Monday, September 14, 2020. Survivors include his devoted wife, Dr. Elmira Wicker; sons, Michael (Annie) and Kyle (Latrice) Wicker; three grandsons; two great-grandsons; step mother Helen K. Wicker; sister, Helen W. Addison, Hammond, Louisiana; God-brother, Bishop Stafford Wicker, Atlanta, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Carrie Hampton (Lee), Opelousas, Louisiana and Evelyn Butler, Greensburg; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was a member of Greater King David B.C., Rev. John Montgomery, pastor.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
10:00 - 12:45 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
SEP
14
Interment
Louisiana National Cemetery
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
