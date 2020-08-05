1/1
Fred Robert "Bob" Arceneaux
Fred Robert Arceneaux "Bob", in the presence of his family died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was 74 years old, a resident of Zachary and a native of Church Point. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from 11:30 am until 2:15 pm. Mass of Christian Dismissal will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Zachary at 2:30 pm. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette at a later date. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeanne Arceneaux. A daughter, Ashley Arceneaux Talley and husband, Monte, 3 sons, Russell Arceneaux and wife, Tonya; Shawn Arceneaux and wife, Brittany and Kevin Arceneaux. 2 sisters, Lynda Arceneaux Bodem and husband, David and Faye Elaine Arceneaux Johnson and husband, Jack. 9 grandchildren, Conner Adams, Taylor Arceneaux, Dorian Arceneaux, Madison Arceneaux, Rhett Arceneaux, Owen Arceneaux, Nolan Arceneaux, Seth Talley and wife, Hallie, and Jordan Talley. 3 great grandchildren, Camille Stevison, Karlynn Talley and Bostyn Talley. Bob is preceded in death by his son, Douglas Charles Arceneaux, grandson, Cline Carroll Arceneaux, parents, Fred and Irene Daigle Arceneaux, his grandparents, uncles and aunts. Pallbearers will be Russell, Kevin and Shawn Arceneaux, Connor Adams, Monte and Jordan Talley. Honorary pallbearers will be Rhett, Owen, and Nolan Arceneaux. He had a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Vocational Agriculture. He was a member of the Louisiana BeeKeepers Association. His hobbies included agriculture, beekeeping and spending time with his family. We would like to thank Lane Rehab and Hospice of Baton Rouge for all their love and care. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
