Fred Smith, Jr, a retired navy veteran and carpenter, passed away on April 13, 2020 at his home. Fred was born on May 9, 1934 to the late Alma West Smith and Freddie Smith, Sr. of Prairieville, LA. He leaves behind memories with his wife Delores Earl Smith, daughter Glenda Smith and son Donald Ray Smith and one brother Willie (Pride) Smith of Gonzales, LA, and a sister-in-law Georgia Smith. He had four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Fred preceded in death with both of his parents, one sister Ellerine Smith and one brother Ernest Smith, Sr. Church Funeral Services & Crematory are in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.