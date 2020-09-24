1/
Fred Torrence
Fred Torrence departed this life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at North Oaks Hospital, Hammond La. Visitation will held on Friday September 25, 2020 from 3pm - 5pm Immediate Family Only. Drive Thru-Viewing 5pm -8pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Hwy 1042 Greensburg La. Visitation Saturday September 26, 2020, 9am until Religious service at 12 noon, Conducted by Presiding Elder Otis Louis. Interment : Sheridan Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
SEP
25
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 AM
SEP
26
Service
12:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
September 23, 2020
Although no words can really help to ease the loss you bear, just know that you are very close in every thought and prayer
Centrell Wilson-Self
Family Friend
September 23, 2020
My sincerest sympathy to the family in your time of bereavement. Love, Helen P. Jones & Family
Helen Jones
Friend
