Fred Torrence departed this life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at North Oaks Hospital, Hammond La. Visitation will held on Friday September 25, 2020 from 3pm - 5pm Immediate Family Only. Drive Thru-Viewing 5pm -8pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Hwy 1042 Greensburg La. Visitation Saturday September 26, 2020, 9am until Religious service at 12 noon, Conducted by Presiding Elder Otis Louis. Interment : Sheridan Cemetery.

