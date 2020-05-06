Fred Udofa, age 74 years, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on April 26, 2020. Mr. Udofa was born in Eket, Nigeria on December 23, 1945. He received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Howard University in 1973 and his Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Tennessee Tech University in 1975. He worked for Syngenta AG in St. Gabriel, LA from 1975 to his retirement in 1999. He was a member of Greater New Guide Baptist Church since he arrived in Baton Rouge. Mr. Udofa is survived by his wife of 29 years, Aniedi Udofa, M.D.; son Andrew B. Udofa, PhD; daughter Angela A. Udofa; brother Udofa D. Udofa (Justina); his sisters: Grace D. Umoh, Comfort Jimmy (Akpan), Pastor Iniabasi Udofa, Enobong Essiet (Essiet), Aniedi Udomisor (Willie), and Helen Smith-Kayode (Timi); brother-in-law Philip Abakasanga Sr.; sister-in-law Nancy Udofa; and his father-in-law, Chief Harry Etukudo. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, in-laws, other extended members of the family, and friends whom he loved and treasured dearly. Mr. Udofa is preceded in death by his twin sons, Paul and James Udofa; father Dickson Udofa; mother Adiaha Udofa; sister Eka Abakasanga; his brothers Ekot Udofa and Inyang Udofa; sister-in-law Eno Udofa; and his mother-in-law Aniefiok Etukudo. Mr. Udofa was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and leader within his family. But more importantly he was a very generous man who lived and loved to help others, and as a result impacted the lives of many. He loved tennis, planes, the LSU Tigers, and the New Orleans Saints. He was loved deeply by his family and friends and will be dearly missed; but never forgotten. A private visitation and burial will take place on Friday, May 8th, 2020 at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society in Fred Udofa's name. The family of Fred Udofa wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors at Tulane University Oncology Clinic, Baton Rouge General Oncology Clinic, and Stat Home Health Services and to the congregation of Greater New Guide Baptist Church. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 8, 2020.