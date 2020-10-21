Fred "Pudgy" William Heroman was born October 26, 1942, in Baton Rouge, LA. He was the eldest of the six children of Frederick I Heroman, Jr. and Elise Doiron Heroman. He attended St. Joseph Parochial School and Catholic High School, graduating in the class of 1960. He attended, the University of Notre Dame, his beloved alma mater, where he was a cheerleader and graduated with a degree in finance in 1964. He went on to attend graduate school at Columbia University and transferred to LSU to complete his MBA. In 1972, he opened the doors to Fred Heroman's Flower Shop on Florida Blvd. During this time, Pudgy met and fell in love with Mary Prosser. They were happily married for thirty-six years before her death in 2006. In 2010 Pudgy was reintroduced to a dear high school friend, Susie Comeaux Hotard, and they were married in 2011. Pudgy was active in Catholic and philanthropic organizations. He was a long-time and active member of the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church community. He volunteered as a scout leader for The Boy Scouts of America for more than 25 years. In 1966, he started decorating Our Lady of Mercy Church for Christmas and Easter in honor of his mother's memory, a ritual that he continued for more than forty years. Pudgy's ongoing spiritual development and good works included participating in the ACTS retreat group and volunteering for OLOM's chapter of St. Vincent de Paul Society. Pudgy loved fishing, especially with his friends, family, and introducing it to his grandchildren. He always looked forward to his annual "Guys' Trip" to Mexico, which began in 2008. The amigos enjoyed a final trip in September of this year. Pudgy passed away at home on October 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susie Comeaux Hotard Heroman. He is also survived by his children: Leesie Greene and husband Michael of Madisonville, LA; Freddie Heroman and wife Jana of Greenville, SC; Katie Houston and husband Jason of Greenville, SC; and Matthew Heroman and wife Katie of Madisonville, LA; and step-children Jeffery Hotard and wife Kim, Davis Hotard, and Daniel Hotard. Fred loved spending time with his twelve beloved grandchildren: Curran Greene, Katie Greene, Annelise Greene, Julianna Greene, Prosser Heroman, Mary Louise Heroman, Malain Houston, Jackie Houston, Christian Knight, Hannah Hotard, and Hayden Hotard. Fred is also survived by his step-mother, Bunny Heroman, mother-in-law, Louise "Weesie" Prosser, and siblings Kathy Heroman, Don Heroman and wife Ann of Atlanta, GA; Pat Heroman and wife Deborah of Pensacola, FL; Anne Heroman Jeanmard and husband Mark, Bill Wilks and wife Cindy, Bob Wilks and wife Sherrie, and Betsy Wilks. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Prosser Heroman, parents Fred and Elise Heroman, father-in-law Dr. Charles Prosser, brothers Bobby and Jack Heroman, sister-in-law, Nora Nell Grigsby Heroman, and brother-in-law, Charles Prosser. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Church. A family-only burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to make donations in Fred's memory may donate to the Our Lady of Mercy chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.