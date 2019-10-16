Freda Ann Crawford, a native of Burnside and resident of Gonzales, passed away on October 15, 2019 at 2:40 pm surrounded by family at the age of 90. She was a woman of many talents! She retired with years of service from the La DOTD. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved going to "the coast" on the weekends and spending time at the pool with her lifelong love, Hollis. She is survived by her grandchildren; Darrin Brignac, Nicky Governale (Billy), Dee McGowan (Steven), and Ryan Robbins; great-grandchildren; Jessica, Mason, Ayden, Madilyn, Riley, DeNae, Ella, and Jonah; great-great-grandchildren, Karma and Samantha; and son-in-law, Chris Thevenot. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Edmond Berteau; her loving husband of 59 years, Hollis Crawford; daughters, Carolyn Acaldo and Pamela Thevenot; granddaughter, Michele Freeman; great-grandson, Joshua Karasinski; and son-in-law, David Acaldo. The family would like to give a special thanks to Margaret Kernan for her support, care, and compassion. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 9:00 am with prayer services to begin for 11:00 am in Gonzales. Burial to follow at Lusk Catholic Cemetery. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019