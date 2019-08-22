Freda Elaine Laub Doolittle, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at her home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 72. A master of color, she spent her career working as an Interior Designer and painter. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Melvin Doolittle; children, Missy Hosner, Marita Gentry and husband Brent, Eric Doolittle and wife Diane, and Charles Doolittle and wife Susan; grandchildren, Jackie, Julie, Timothy and wife Tiffany, April and husband Aaron, Mark, and Loxley; great-grandchildren, Kenly, Little T, Kye, and Emma; brother, Michael Laub; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Fern Laub. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue at Oak Grove Church of God, 23174 LA-40, Loranger, LA 70446, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Church cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, 2019