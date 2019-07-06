Freda Jones, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away June 7, 2019. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and her extended families from Silverside Academy and Mrs Jones' Nursery. Over the course of her life she impacted countless families through her love and care of children. Freda was preceded in death by her parents, Claudie and Ina Daniel; brother, Dennis Daniel; sister, Sheila Lambert; and grandson, Huston Lorio. She is survived by her husband, Vernon Jones; three daughters, Becky (Paul) Melancon, Donna Jones, and Sharon (Jim) Rivet; two sisters, Wanda Pangborn and Barbara Cubitt; and numerous grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held Saturday, July 13th from 2-5pm at River Community Church, 36367 Perkins Road in Prairieville. Donations in her memory can be made to or the .