Freddie Berteau, born September 22nd 1917, in Bayou Brand, Dutchtown and passed peacefully April 15th 2020, at the Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing. Freddie had no formal education; however, he lived a full life traveling the US, working in various states. He worked in the Apple orchards as a young man, later working as a roustabout in the oil fields. He finished out his career as a contract Painter/Insulator for Borden Chemical. Freddie loved the Bluff Swamp and his camp on Alligator Bayou. He was one of the best duck hunters of the area, an avid fisherman in Spanish Lake. Freddie was married to the late Ruby Reine Berteau. He is proceeded in death by his parents Jesse Berteau and Elena Melancon Berteau, son Stanley P Berteau, daughter Barbara Neal and 8 brothers and sisters. Freddie is survived by son Billy Berteau & wife Carol, daughters Janice Bergeron, Pamela B. Mayers & husband David, 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Special Thank You to Tinda Patterson for taking such great care of dad his last few years at home, Nurse Dawn with Hospice BR Butterfly Wing, Nurse Kelly and care givers Monique, Diamond and Cynthia at Ascension Oaks. You all were his and our rock over the last 6 years. Private service to be held with immediate family and a memorial to be held at a later date. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020.