Freddie Bridgewater III was born on November 4, 1957 to the late Freddie Bridgewater II and Mary Lou Bridgewater in New Orleans, Louisiana. At an early age, he confessed the Lord and was baptized at the Second Baptist Church by the late Rev. Singleton. He received his education in the Iberville Parish School System and was self-employed as an independent truck driver. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Mary Lou Bridgewater of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; his two daughters, Donica Sims of Plaquemine, Louisiana and Deslyn Bridgewater of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; six brothers, Russell (Ann) Bridgewater of Destin, Florida, Vincent (Nicholle) Bridgewater, Sr. of Gonzales, Louisiana, Patrick (Sophie) Bridgewater, Sr., Jonathan Bridgewater, Robert Bridgewater, Brandon (Katina) Bridgewater, Sr. all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; three sisters, Beverly (Aldryce) Gordon, Ruth Rogers, and Wanda Bridgewater all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; four grandchildren; two aunts; one uncle; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was proceeded in death by his father Freddie Bridgewater II; his paternal grandparents Freddie, Sr. and Viola Bridgewater; his maternal grandparents, James and Ruth Davis and Monroe Richardson; and numerous aunts and uncles.

