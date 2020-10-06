1/1
Freddie Bridgewater lll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freddie Bridgewater III was born on November 4, 1957 to the late Freddie Bridgewater II and Mary Lou Bridgewater in New Orleans, Louisiana. At an early age, he confessed the Lord and was baptized at the Second Baptist Church by the late Rev. Singleton. He received his education in the Iberville Parish School System and was self-employed as an independent truck driver. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Mary Lou Bridgewater of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; his two daughters, Donica Sims of Plaquemine, Louisiana and Deslyn Bridgewater of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; six brothers, Russell (Ann) Bridgewater of Destin, Florida, Vincent (Nicholle) Bridgewater, Sr. of Gonzales, Louisiana, Patrick (Sophie) Bridgewater, Sr., Jonathan Bridgewater, Robert Bridgewater, Brandon (Katina) Bridgewater, Sr. all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; three sisters, Beverly (Aldryce) Gordon, Ruth Rogers, and Wanda Bridgewater all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; four grandchildren; two aunts; one uncle; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was proceeded in death by his father Freddie Bridgewater II; his paternal grandparents Freddie, Sr. and Viola Bridgewater; his maternal grandparents, James and Ruth Davis and Monroe Richardson; and numerous aunts and uncles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeffery Louis
October 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Extending prayers and condolences to the entire Bridgewater family.
Debra Collins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved