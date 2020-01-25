Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freddie "TwoTwo" Carbo Jr.. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Wake 8:30 AM Word of Life Church Donaldsonville Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Word of Life Church Donaldsonville Send Flowers Obituary

Freddie "TwoTwo" Carbo, Jr., a native of Donaldsonville and a long-time resident of Gonzales. He was born May 18, 1937, and passed away on Jan 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. A member of International Long Shoreman Union Local 3033 of Port Allen for thirty years. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to many. He is survived by his wife Judy Broussard Carbo; brother Wilbert "Bus" Carbo (Rita); children Glenn Carbo, Debra Felps (B.J.), Roxana "Rocky" Carbo, Nesta Carbo (Tammy), Tiffany Carbo (Penny), Schantell Carbo (Beau) and Brandi Wells; Godchild Jan Barrient Bergeron; ex-wife and special friend Jean Carbo Gordon; also survived by 21 grandkids, 29 great grandkids, with one on the way, and 1 great-great grandkid on the way, host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a son Milfred Carbo, parents Freddie and Albertine "Data" Bernard Carbo; siblings Ester C. Cassard, Edna "MaeMae" Barrient, Eddie and Agnes Carbo; daughter-in-law Sandra Cousin. Active and Honorary pallbearers are Bryan Felps Jr., Chris Felps Sr., Rocky Ortego, Austin Carbo, Ayden Pourciau, Bennett Wells, Josh Thomas, Blake Felps, Gerald Carbo, Layton Balfantz and Chris Felps, Jr. A ceremony celebrating his life will be held 11 am Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Word of Life Church Donaldsonville; wake begins at 8:30 am. Interment to follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital and Pinnacle Hospice for their kindness and professionalism in time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to honor his life and memory may be given by visiting https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/freddie-twotwo-carbo-jr Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020

