Freddie "Bilbo" Clark, 73, was called home to glory due to COVID-19 on May 5, 2020. A native of Clinton and a resident of Baton Rouge, he proudly graduated McKinley High in 1965. He attended Grambling University and the University of Wisconsin. He lived, worked, and raised a family for 42 years in Madison, WI, before returning home in 2008. He was continually active in the community and church, including service as President of McKinley Class of 65, McKinley Alumni Athletic Association, St. Vincent de Paul, Together Baton Rouge and Chairman of The Deacons Board and Trustee Board Member at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his memory, Dinice Maiden, companion, JaMaiia (Tammy) Tamayon Clark, daughter, Sisters, Victoria Hornsby, Geraldine Dickerson, and Carrie Adams, 7 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his Father, Rev. John Clark, Mother, Mary Clark, Son, Jamael Tyrone Clark and two brothers. A Private Service will be held at Desselle Funeral Home.

