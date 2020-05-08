Freddie "Bilbo" Clark
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Freddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freddie "Bilbo" Clark, 73, was called home to glory due to COVID-19 on May 5, 2020. A native of Clinton and a resident of Baton Rouge, he proudly graduated McKinley High in 1965. He attended Grambling University and the University of Wisconsin. He lived, worked, and raised a family for 42 years in Madison, WI, before returning home in 2008. He was continually active in the community and church, including service as President of McKinley Class of 65, McKinley Alumni Athletic Association, St. Vincent de Paul, Together Baton Rouge and Chairman of The Deacons Board and Trustee Board Member at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his memory, Dinice Maiden, companion, JaMaiia (Tammy) Tamayon Clark, daughter, Sisters, Victoria Hornsby, Geraldine Dickerson, and Carrie Adams, 7 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his Father, Rev. John Clark, Mother, Mary Clark, Son, Jamael Tyrone Clark and two brothers. A Private Service will be held at Desselle Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 8 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
In Loving Memory Of A Wonderful Person. My Heartfelt Sympathy For You And Your Family. Love Always.
Shaun G.
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved