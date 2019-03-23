Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freddie "Richard" DeBate. View Sign

Richard DeBate passed away on March 21, 2019 surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was born on April 6, 1943 in Gonzales, LA to Hazel and Freddie Joseph DeBate. Known to many as "Cutbutt", he was an excellent gourmet backyard chef who enjoyed all things outdoors, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends. One of his most enjoyable achievements was being the 1981 Jambalaya World Champion. He is survived by his daughter, Kelley Renee' Bellue, son, Brandon Richard DeBate and wife Jessica, "Dem boys, dem boys" aka his grandsons, Hayden Joseph DeBate, Forrest Quintin Bellue, Cameron Elec DeBate, and sisters, Lorraine Cagle and husband Greg, and Jill Ducote and husband Tommy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Freddie DeBate and Hazel DeBate, brother, Lloyd DeBate, and infant grandson, Cash Eli DeBate. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1710 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the doctors and entire staff at The Baton Rouge General Hospital.

