Freddie Gene Routt
1942 - 2020
Freddie Gene Routt, a resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home. He was born February 4, 1942 in Wilsonville, AL and was 78 years of age. Freddie grew up in Baton Rouge and graduated from Istrouma High School in 1960. He worked at Ethel Corporation as a heavy equipment supervisor from 1965 until 1985. He also worked at Gulf Lumber in Mobile, AL as a heavy equipment supervisor. He is survived by his wife, Josefina Son Routt, Kentwood; daughters, Judalyn Ilaya Son, Kentwood, Hany Ilaya Son, Kentwood, Madonna Helen Jones, Baton Rouge, and Martha G. Kliesch, Kentwood; son, Frederick Christian J. Routt, Baton Rouge; and numerous grandchildren. Preceded in death by first wife, Donna Milby Routt; parents, Herman Frederick Routt and Sarah Ashmore Routt; brother, Don J. Routt. The family would like to thank Jamie and Jessica with Encompass Health for their excellent care. Graveside services will be held at Pine Ridge Cemetery, 3893 Hwy 440, Kentwood, LA at 4:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020. Services conducted by Rev. Dr. Michael Townsend. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Pine Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Kentwood - Kentwood
501 Avenue G
Kentwood, LA 70444
(985) 229-5111
