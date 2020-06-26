Freddie "Sweet Papa" James Jr.
1932 - 2020
SSGT USAF Retired Freddie James Jr. has earned his forever wings! He departed this life on June 19, 2020. He has been a resident of Baton Rouge, LA since 1974 and has served as a dedicated member and Sr. Deacon at St. Mary's Baptist Church 1252 N. Acadian Thruway. He leaves to treasure his memories his brother Luther "Smokey" James, special friend Rose Brooks, children Myrtle Lane, Debra Minor, Freddie James Jr. (Dawn), Anthony James, Beverly James and Rowland James. God children Michael Robertson, JoAnn Travis and Beverly Stewart along with a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Ollie Jo James, son Lawrence James, parents Freddie and Bertilla James and daughter-in-law Sonya James. Final viewing will be Saturday June 27th from 1PM to 4PM at Richardson Funeral Home, 501 NW Central Ave. Amite, LA. Private Internment Monday June 29th at Port Hudson National Cemetery 20978 Port Hickey Rd. Zachary, LA 70791. The family thanks you for your prayers and condolences during this time!

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
June 25, 2020
You all are in my prayers, and thoughts. Sweet Papa take your rest.
Cassie James- Holt
June 25, 2020
Sending my Condolences to the family. Mr. Freddie will be missed at VA.
Etta Wallace
