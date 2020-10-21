Freddie L. Queen Sr., entered into eternal rest October 16, 2020 at the age of 71. Survived by his wife, Linda Queen; daughter, LeRita Queen; sons, Jasper Queen, Freddie Queen, Jr. and Keith Jackson. Visitation Friday, October 23, 2020 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. The family will have a private service on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Rev. David Franklin officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.