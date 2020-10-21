1/1
Freddie L. Queen Sr.
Freddie L. Queen Sr., entered into eternal rest October 16, 2020 at the age of 71. Survived by his wife, Linda Queen; daughter, LeRita Queen; sons, Jasper Queen, Freddie Queen, Jr. and Keith Jackson. Visitation Friday, October 23, 2020 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. The family will have a private service on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Rev. David Franklin officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
