Freddie Lee Jones, 62, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was granted his wings surrounded by his loved ones, on Thursday, September 5, 2019. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he was born June 16, 1957, to the late Johnnie Roy Jones Sr. and Rosie Lee Spears Jones. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church at 4105 Odell Street in Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802. Visitation will be from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. following religious services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019