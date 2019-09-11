Freddie Lee Jones (1957 - 2019)
Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
t 4105 Odell Street
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
Obituary
Freddie Lee Jones, 62, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was granted his wings surrounded by his loved ones, on Thursday, September 5, 2019. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he was born June 16, 1957, to the late Johnnie Roy Jones Sr. and Rosie Lee Spears Jones. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church at 4105 Odell Street in Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802. Visitation will be from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. following religious services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
