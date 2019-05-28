Freddie V. Ourso passed away surrounded by family at his home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 61. He was a welder with Local 198; resident and native of Plaquemine, La. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine at 10am, conducted by Deacon Alfred Ricard. He is survived by sisters, Neldres Voisin and husband George, Cookie Marionneaux and husband Chris and Kim Cordova and husband Roy; brothers, John "Doonie" Ourso and wife Brenda Pizzolato, Stoney M. Ourso, and Galen M. Ourso; devoted friend, Harold Guerin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, Kyle Ourso; parents, Harvey and Mary Frances Ourso; and brothers, David and Rodney Ourso. Freddie was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors and attending actions. He lived for his family and his greatest accomplishment was making sure they were taken care of. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 30, 2019