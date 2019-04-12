Freddie "Kite" Williams a retired Greyhound Bus Driver passed away Friday April 05, 2019 at the age of 75 at his residence. He was a native of New Orleans and resident of New Iberia. Visiting Sunday April 14, 2019 2:00pm until 6:00pm at A Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr, Maringouin, LA 70757. Visiting Monday April 15,2019 8:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk, Baton Rouge, La. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery. He is survived by four children Wanda Ovide, Brandon Stokes, Herschel (A'Daisha) Williams, Fred Allen Williams; siblings Ronald Williams, Bridgett Harry, Tyrone Tucker, Zsa Zsa Tucker, and Veronica Williams; aunts, uncles, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Arrangements Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019