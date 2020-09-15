Freddy C. Fletcher, 68, a resident of Pride, LA, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home. He was retired from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, where he worked for 31 years. Vistitation at 9 am until 11 am. There will be a memorial service on Thursday, September 17, 2020 11 am at Sandy Creek Baptist Church from _Brother Tim Norris_.He is survived by his wife, Janet C. Fletcher and his sister, Connie Stelly and husband Joe Stelly. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Alfred Fletcher and Nettie Tucker Fletcher. Freddy now proudly rides his Harley through the streets of heaven. Special thanks to Pinnacle Hospice Services for your care and compassion. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.