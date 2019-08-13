Frederick Bernard Schott, age 89 of Covington, La. died on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, La. Born, Wednesday, November 13, 1929 in New Orleans, La. to Arthur Emile Schott and Edna Reckenbeil Schott. Survived by his Daughters - Mary S. Kliebert (Tom, Jr.), Judith S. Steiner (David), Linda S. Credo (Brian), Cecilia S. Medai (Tom), Son - Frederick A. Schott (Jackie), Brother - Fr. James Schott, Sister - JoAnn Scholes (Robert). Grandfather of Kate, Nicole, Thomas, Paul, Matthew, Michael, Brian, Kevin, Camille, and Evelyn. He was predeceased by his Wife - Mearl Ann Reine Schott, Father - Arthur Emile Schott, Mother - Edna Reckenbeil Schott, Son - Daniel J. Schott, Sister - Jane Becker (Stanley), Brothers - Vincent Schott (Ethel), George Schott (Mary), Leo Schott, and Charles Schott (Carol), Mr. Schott was born as one of eight children into a devout Catholic family, Fred live his life firmly planted in the Truth of the Gospels, and let those truths shine in both deed and word. A graduate of Holy Cross who later went on to study at the University of Notre Dame. Fred served proudly in the Armed Forces during the Korean Conflict. He was the owner of Castle Air. He was a hard worker who made many sacrifices for the betterment of his family, and stayed true to his Faith in good times and in bad. Fred enjoyed singing in the Our Lady of the Lake Choir for many years. He was also a member of the Monday Night Disciples and looked forward to the weekly meetings. He was a parishioner at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and attended mass daily. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Holy Trinity Drive Covington, LA 70433. Visitation on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home and on Friday at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church from 10:30 AM to service time. Interment in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Covington, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019