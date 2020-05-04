Dearly loved and greatly missed Fred went to be with his Lord on May 3, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1958, at Keesler Air Force Base Hospital in Biloxi, MS. A long-time resident of Baton Rouge he graduated from Broadmoor High School in 1977. After graduation Fred was employed by Gulf Supply Co., then Wallace Co. and Vallen Safety Supply. In Later years he worked in the security business. For the past two years he resided at Old Jefferson Community Care Center where he cherished many friends and acquaintances. Fred was an avid fan of LSU baseball, football and basketball, the New Orleans Saints, and the Houston Astros. He is survived by his parents, Marie and Fred Bunch, Sr. of Baton Rouge, LA; his sister, Donna Hanney and husband Corey of Zephyrhills, FL.; his brother, Keith Bunch and wife Mei of Plano, TX; his niece, Nicole McMillan and husband Jason of St. Petersburg, FL.; and his grand-niece, Marley Marie McMillan. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gertrude and Lemuel Jones; his paternal grandparents, Bess and George Dalmah Bunch; his uncle, John Michael Jones; and his cousin, Beth Jones. Interment will take place at Roselawn Cemetery. A memorial will be celebrated at a later date.

