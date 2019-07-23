Frederick Henry Tasker passed away on July 15,2019 with his family by his side. Born on February 24, 1924 in Greensburg, LA to the late John and Clydia (Bickford) Tasker, he spent most of his 95 years in the Covington area. At the age of 15 he worked in Oregon in a CC camp clearing trees and building roads. In 1942, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served during WW II as a Motor Machinist Mate, First Class aboard a LST ship. There Frederick was part of the American activity in Europe and helped to support troops during the D-Day and Anzio liberation. He was awarded the European African ribbon and the American Area Campaign Medal. While serving his country, Frederick was able to purchase land in Tangipahoa Parish and later built a home and raise Hereford cattle. He had a career as a cable splicer for Southern Bell/ South Central Bell telephone company. Frederick is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Brecheen Bass; his grandchildren, Melissa (Stephen) Watermolen, Allison (Bud) Klemp and David (Christina) Bass; 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; his sisters Ruth Porter and Dorothy Carter and his beloved niece Jane (Skipper) Hughes, also, many other nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Frederick is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 40 years, Ivalie Goynes Brecheen Tasker, his son-in-law, Kerry Bass, his sisters, Jennie Fleissner, Claudia Arce, and his brother Jessie Tasker. A visitation for Frederick will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9 am until 11 am at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A Funeral Service Celebrating Frederick's Life will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Pine Grove. Frederick's guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 26, 2019