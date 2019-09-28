Frederick Loyd ("Fred") Smith died September 12, 2019, with family members at his side. Fred was 84 years old. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Harriet Powell Smith; his daughter, Kelly Smith Toney and son-in-law, Greg Toney, of Baton Rouge; his son, Mark Smith of Baton Rouge; and his granddaughter, Claire Toney Bertrand and her husband, Nick Bertrand, of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by his sisters, Velma Coppinger, of Tulsa, Okla., and Ruth Harp of BoisD'Arc, Mo. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Vinnie Smith. Fred graduated from Northeastern Oklahoma State University in Tahlequah, Okla. He was chaplain of his fraternity, Phi Lambda Chi. After graduating, he worked for Ethyl Corporation for 25 years. Upon retirement, he worked as a free-lance safety engineer consultant, and as a stadium marshal at LSU, a job he dearly loved. He also volunteered for Special Olympics bowling. Fred was an usher and greeter at University United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge for 40 years. He was active in Man to Man cancer support group. A Cherokee Indian, he spoke to groups about Cherokee Indian history and folklore. Fred had a magnetic personality and was always welcoming to family, friends, and strangers. The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at University United Methodist Church, 3350 Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge. Visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2019