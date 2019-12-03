Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick McHenry Hill Jr.. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Send Flowers Obituary

A native of Monroe, Louisiana and a longtime resident of New Roads, Louisiana, Frederick McHenry Hill Jr. passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home at the age of 95. He is retired from Baroid where he worked as a Petroleum Engineer and Pilot. He was a 1947 graduate of LSU School of Petroleum Engineering and a U.S. Navy Veteran having served as a Naval Aviator at the end of WW II. Mr. Fred was a prolific reader, active in St. Mary's Church as a Eucharistic Minister and church handyman. He was an avid gardener at Leudievine's direction and loved a manicured lawn, which he cut sometimes twice weekly during the growing season. He maintained his lawn until just a few months ago when he surrendered his duties to his loyal yardman, Jermain Bracken. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Alice Bondy Hill; daughter, Aimee Frances Harris; sons, Stephen Hill (Denise), Allan Hill (Belinda), David Hill (Elizabeth), Garrett Hill (Carol) and John Hill; sister, Deborah Ann Herrick; grandchildren, Kate, Collin and Patrick Harris; Michael, Brian, Heather, Stephen, Chad, Daniel, Leigh, Taylor, Betsy, T. Garrett, Andrew, Emily and Connor Hill; 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Leudievine Elizabeth Garrett Hill; parents, Frederick McHenry Hill Sr. and Deborah Breard Hill; son, Frederick McHenry Hill III; brother, Robert Bridger Hill. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in New Roads at 10 am with inurnment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pointe Coupee Hospice. A special thanks to Pointe Coupee Hospice nurses, JoAnn Christmas, Warren Pourciau, Cassie Shaffield and sitters, Glenda Long, Margo Edwards and Doris Holmes.

