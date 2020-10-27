Frederick Othmar Martty was born on October 4, 1934 in Ferriday, LA and passed away peacefully at his home in New Orleans on October 26, 2020. He grew up in St. Joseph, LA alongside many beloved Clarke family cousins who were essentially more like brothers and sisters than cousins. "Fritz" graduated from Joseph Moore Davidson High School and entered LSU in pre-med as a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Fritz took a break from college to join the Naval Flight School training program in Pensacola, FL. He served in the U.S. Navy and participated in the U.S. invasion of Beirut, Lebanon in 1958. While in the Navy, Fritz served as a Medical Naval Corpsman. During his years in Pensacola, Fritz met Rosalyn Haughton on a blind date and the two were inseparable. They married in 1959 and they lived in St. Joseph and Baton Rouge, LA for several years before relocating to New Orleans where they raised their children Clarke and Kristen. In 1983, Rosalyn and Fritz relocated to Washington, D.C. and lived in the D.C. and northern Virginia area for 23 years before returning home to New Orleans in 2005. Upon graduating from LSU Fritz began working in the healthcare industry and he remained in that field of work for over 50 years, mentoring many salespeople over his lifetime. He retired from General Electric in 2009 and worked as a consultant for Excel Medical from 2009 until recently. At their conference each year, Excel Medical presented the "Fritz Martty Award for Excellence" to the outstanding employee of the year, an honor that he looked forward to presenting each year. Fritz was well known for his wonderful sense of humor, his love of running, crawfish and LSU, his type A personality and his utmost dedication to family and friends. He was a member of the Mayflower Society and a lifelong Episcopalian, serving on the vestry of St. Anna's Church in the 1970's. Fritz was predeceased by his parents Frank Othmar Martty and Fannie Clara Clarke Martty. He is survived by his beloved family, wife Rosalyn, son Clarke, daughter Kristen, son-in-law Gene Dry, grandchildren Parker Martty Dry and Callan Clara Dry, his brother Frank Thomas "Tommy" Martty, Tommy's wife Cindy, nephew Tanner and nieces, Kyle and Taylor, as well as many of his Clarke family cousins. Thanks to so many of Fritz's friends and co-workers for their appreciation of and loyalty to Fritz for many years. Special thanks to his son Clarke for being his roommate and caregiver since January. The burial will be private at the Natchez, MS City Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home-Ferriday. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice
or Louisiana State University Alumni Association.