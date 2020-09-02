Funeral services for Frederick "Fred" Reuben Posey, 44, of Baton Rouge, will be held at Pine Hill Baptist Church on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with Bro. Harold "Bubba" Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Old Pine Hill Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home-Ferriday, LA. Mr. Frederick "Fred" Reuben Posey was born on April 6, 1976 in Natchez, MS, to the union of John "Sonny" Posey and Judith Krause Posey and passed from this life on August 31, 2020, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In 1994, Fred graduated from Sicily Island High School, where he was voted the football team's Most Valuable Player. While in school, he worked as a berry picker for Roger Carter and at age sixteen became field crew leader. He continued to work for Roger Carter and Walter Myers until he graduated from college. In 1997, he graduated from Northeast Louisiana University with a degree in Agriculture. In 2004, he received his Master's Degree in Entomology from LSU. During his time at LSU, he was also a Graduate Research Associate for the university's Agriculture Department. After receiving his Master's Degree, he worked for Helena Chemical Company; then went on to work for BP America. He continued to work hard and later became Vice-President of Farm Operations for National Pecan Company. Fred was a member of the United Methodist Church of Saint Francisville and attended Sicily Island Baptist Church with his dad when visiting his hometown. Preceded in death by his mother, Judith Krause Posey; stepmother, Betty Weeks Posey; maternal grandparents, Fred O. and Mildred Passman Krause; and paternal grandparents, Willard and Ernestine Wactor Posey. Mr. Posey is survived by his father, J.W. "Sonny" Posey of Sicily Island; two daughters, Claudia Catherine Posey of Baton Rouge and Madeline Elizabeth Posey of St. Francisville; their mother,Becky Harvey Posey of St. Francisville; and two brothers, Shawn Foard Posey and Stacy Osborne Posey, both of Baton Rouge. Pallbearers will be Matthew Myers, Anthony Carter, Brady Nelson, Jerel Evans, John Gifford, and Steve Graffam. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Bryan, Tim White, Richard Griffin, Arnie Pardue, Greg Smith, Benji Nelson, Art Goode, and Joe Kelley. The family would like to send a special thanks to Saint James Place Wellness Center, to all his occupational, speech, and physical therapists, and to the Hospice of Baton Rouge nurse, Susan Boudinot. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ALS Foundation "ALSALAMS Chapter" 11725 Industriplex Ste 3 Baton Rouge, LA 70809 or online www.ALSALAMS.org.
The family will receive friends at Pine Hill Baptist Church on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until service time at 12 noon.