Fredonia "Maw" Augustus
Fredonia "Maw" Augustus entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was a 99 year old native of Clinton, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Good Shepherd Full Gospel Baptist Church on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 8-9:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service conducted by Bishop Harris Hayes will be held; interment at Winnfield Memorial Park. Survivors include her son, James Augustus (Zoretta); nieces, Carrie Hamilton and Betty Hills; grandchildren, Amy Stevens, James Jr. (Akeyla) and Ja'Myria Augustus, Shaterica Posey, Pamela and Mattie Christy;19 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Viewing
08:00 - 09:45 AM
Good Shepherd Full Gospel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
