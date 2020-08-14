Fredonia "Maw" Augustus entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was a 99 year old native of Clinton, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Good Shepherd Full Gospel Baptist Church on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 8-9:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service conducted by Bishop Harris Hayes will be held; interment at Winnfield Memorial Park. Survivors include her son, James Augustus (Zoretta); nieces, Carrie Hamilton and Betty Hills; grandchildren, Amy Stevens, James Jr. (Akeyla) and Ja'Myria Augustus, Shaterica Posey, Pamela and Mattie Christy;19 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

