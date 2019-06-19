Fredrick 'Fred' Moore

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Beech Grove B.C.
890 Hwy 86
Jackson, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Beech Grove B.C.
890 Hwy 86
Jackson, LA
View Map
Obituary
Fredrick 'Fred' Moore entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was a 56 year old native and resident of Port Hudson, LA. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, June 21 from 5-7pm; resumes at Beech Grove B.C. 890 Hwy 86, Jackson, Louisiana on Saturday, June 22, from 9:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. John Bowman; interment at church cemetery. Survivors include his loving mother, Albertha Stevenson; siblings, Carolyn Fisher(Daniel), Jessie (Barbara), Will III(Judy), Floyd(Louise), and Robert Stevenson; William Moore(Keisha), Oklahoma, Melissa Lofton(Ronald), Jacksonville, Florida and Cardess Nixon(Edwin, Chesapeake, Virginia; host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019
