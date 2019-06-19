Fredrick 'Fred' Moore entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was a 56 year old native and resident of Port Hudson, LA. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, June 21 from 5-7pm; resumes at Beech Grove B.C. 890 Hwy 86, Jackson, Louisiana on Saturday, June 22, from 9:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. John Bowman; interment at church cemetery. Survivors include his loving mother, Albertha Stevenson; siblings, Carolyn Fisher(Daniel), Jessie (Barbara), Will III(Judy), Floyd(Louise), and Robert Stevenson; William Moore(Keisha), Oklahoma, Melissa Lofton(Ronald), Jacksonville, Florida and Cardess Nixon(Edwin, Chesapeake, Virginia; host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019