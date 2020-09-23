Fredrick Carter, Sr., a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. He passed away peacefully at 7:48 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at his residence. He was 93. Visiting at Pilgrim Baptist church, Belle Rose, Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until Private Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. conducted by the Rev. Lionel Griffin. Interment in church cemetery. Masks must be worn at all times. Survived by his daughters, Cathy Carter Battiste, Cynthia Carter Harris, and Charlotte (Ronald) Gibson. His sons, Fredrick Carter, Jr. and Anthony Carter. Sisters, Virginia (Edgar) Dennis, Elizabeth Williams and Lurenza (Levy, Sr.) Simms.7 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Winston Carter, Sr,. and Rosetta Holloway Carter. His wife, Myrtle West Carter. His son, Donald Ray Carter. Sisters, Victoria Bernard, Rosalee Wise, Margie Moton, Bernadine Phillips and Olevia Reed. Sons-in-law, Alfred Battiste and Phillip Harris, Sr. Brother-in-law, Henry Williams, Sr. Sisters-in-law, Hilda P. Carter and Mildred Thomas. Brazier-Watson Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com
