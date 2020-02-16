Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredrick Dean Kaufman. View Sign Service Information Lakeside Funeral Home 340 E Prien Lake Rd Lake Charles , LA 70601 (337)-656-2628 Memorial service 10:00 AM Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church Lake Charles , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fredrick Dean Kaufman, 65, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on February 15, 2020, in a local hospital surrounded by his loving family. Fred will be remembered for his wit, gregarious personality, and generosity. Born in Kansas, Fred was raised in Baton Rouge, attending Broadmoor High School. He is a graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana where he served as president of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. During his life, Fred loved coaching softball, hunting with his dog, watching the Yankees, cooking delicious food, landscaping, and woodworking. He served as Captain of the Krewe of Barataria for several years. Fred was a devoted and loving father always supporting his daughters in their endeavors. Being an entrepreneur, Fred owned and operated several businesses in the lake area. He is preceded in death by his parents Alvin "Boo" Kaufman and Bonnie Kennedy Kaufman, two nephews; Andrew and Joshua Kaufman, and niece Bonnie Kaufman. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving daughters, Blair Lumpkin and husband, Blake and Annie Smith and husband, Jonathon; grandchildren Abby Cate and Lane Lumpkin and Madeline Smith; brothers Brad Kaufman and wife, Jean and Barry Kaufman and wife, Judy; his companion, Terri Gragson and her daughters Heather Slavin and Annie Laurie Chiasson; several nieces and nephews; and a host of lifelong friends. A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 10 AM in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Lake Charles. Rev. Katie Black is to officiate. Cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles. The family request that in lieu of customary remembrances donations be made to the in Mr. Kaufman's memory.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.