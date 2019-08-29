Fredrick Watkins

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cannon Baptist Church
Plattenville, LA
Obituary
Fredrick Watkins departed this life on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his residence in Belle Rose, LA. He was 93, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, August 30, 2019 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Cannon Baptist Church, Plattenville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home,5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
