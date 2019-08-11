Frieda Kathleen Miller Guy, 84, of Greenwell Springs, LA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Frieda was a longtime and faithful member of Greenwell Springs Baptist Church and loved her Sunday School class. She also enjoyed singing and playing the organ. She traveled all across the country with her husband, Carlton until his passing and valued her time with family above everything. Weekends were for family and cooking and just being together. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. George Threeton. Burial will follow on the grounds of Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Carl and Donna Guy, and Valerie and Loyd Wells; grandchildren, Kim Guy, Cory Guy (Katie), Corey Robillard, Jason Wells, Jennifer Fontenot (Brad), and Jená Richard (David); great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Zachary, Juliana, Morgan, Dillon, J.T., Mia, Kyndle, Kolby, Raelyn, Dalton, and Kaylee; brother, Ernie Miller; as well as many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton Guy; son, Troy Guy; great-granddaughter, Sarah; parents, Hazelle and Ralph Miller; and brother, Fred Miller. A special thank you to the staff of Flannery Oaks for the care and love given to Frieda and our family during this time, and also for the prayer warriors and their faith and strength you have given us all.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019