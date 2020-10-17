1/1
Dr. Fulton Carl Sneed Jr.
Dr. Fulton Carl Sneed, Jr. 1926-2020 Dr. Fulton C. Sneed Jr., D.D.S. passed away at the age of 94 on September 30, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was a native of Osyka, Mississippi and a resident of Slidell, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his parents, Velma Sneed and Dr. Fulton C. Sneed Sr., of Osyka, MS, his brother Dr. Gary A. Sneed of Osyka, MS, and his cousin Karin Cornerly of Hattiesburg, MS. Dr. Sneed is survived by his beloved companion of 25 years, Ruth Mengel Guder, his cousins Dr. Donald Cornerly of Hattiesburg, MS and Petey McElveen of Osyka, MS, sister-in-law Mrs. Gary A. Sneed of Alexandria, LA, and stepson Bobby Brown of Tennessee. Dr. Sneed proudly served in the United States Army as a Dental Officer, where he received the Army Occupation Medal. Dr. Sneed will be remembered for his 50+ years of dental practice in Kentwood, LA. He was recognized for his outstanding dental work and years of service by the American Dental Association, and the Mississippi and Louisiana Dental Associations. Upon retirement, Dr. Sneed became an avid gardener and loved growing vegetables. Dr. Sneed was a kind, loving, and generous man and will be missed by all who knew him. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AububonFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Osyka Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Audubon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
61101 Highway 11
Slidell, LA 70460
985-645-0600
October 15, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
October 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
