John 14:1-3 (King James Version) Jesus said, "Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." On November 22nd, G. Michael Thomson peacefully took his final breath and entered Heaven. Michael is now fully restored and dancing in Heaven. Michael was born on September 24, 1942, in Oak Park, Illinois. His family moved to Baton Rouge where he graduated from Broadmoor High School and in 1972 received his diploma from the College of Education at Louisiana State University . Michael moved to Peoria, Illinois, where he had many dear friends and was active in his church and charitable organizations. Michael was a history scholar and loved to read, especially anything pertaining to history. He was also an avid collector of antiques and art. He was proud of his ancestral roots in Scotland and proudly wore his Scottish clan's tartan kilt. In 2017, the friendship and love that Michael and Penny Simmons Gomez shared in their teenage years was rekindled and led to Michael moving back to Baton Rouge. Though Michael had physical and health limitations, he was always ready for a new adventure. Michael and Penny made the most of the time they had together traveling and going on outings around town. Wherever he went, he always made new friends, whether young or old. During the hot summer afternoons, he would sit outside and share popsicles with the neighborhood children who would visit, and he loved visiting with the neighbors. He is survived by his son, George Michael Thomson Jr; daughter, Rebeca Prince; brother, Stuart Robert Thomson; and three grandsons: Shelby Leboeuf, Christopher Prince, and Jack Thomson. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Wight Thomson and Charlotte Derose; and daughter, Rachel Elias. A very special thank you to Eddie Davis, who was a good friend and spiritual counselor to Michael. They spent many hours talking about God and life. Many friends and family loved Michael, offering encouragement and help. Michael will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019

