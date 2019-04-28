Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Burial Following Services Serenity Oaks Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Gabe "Bo" St. Pierre, a native of LaPlace and resident of Prairieville passed away, Saturday April 27, 2019 at the age of 57. Bo was a graduate of LSU and known for his love/hate relationship with LSU sports. He was very strong in his Catholic faith and was a devoted son, husband, father, brother and friend and an active member of A.C.T.S. ministry of St. John. Thru his spiritual journey, Bo detached from all worldly things except for his faith, family and friends. He was a simple and selfless man and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Traci Sheets St. Pierre; daughters, Abby, Sarah, and Kate St.Pierre; mother, Dollie LeBlanc St.Pierre; sister, Lori Remondet (James); brothers, Gary St. Pierre, Jr. (Kristen), Joey St. Pierre (Julie); nieces and nephews, very special friends that were like family to him and all his brothers and sisters in Christ. He is preceded in death by his father Gary St.Pierre Sr.; son, Baby Bo; brother Stephen St. Pierre; paternal grandparents, Laury and Florence St. Pierre; maternal grandparents, Charles and Yolande LeBlanc. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. The visitation will resume at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. The burial will immediately follow in Serenity Oaks Cemetery. Donations may be sent in his memory to Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center "Opening the door to Christ" – Sister Dulce Maria. ww.cypressspringsprayercenter.org.

