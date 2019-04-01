Gable Kendrick

Gable Kendrick, age 69, a resident of Greensburg, departed this life Monday, March 25, 2019 at North Oak Medical Center, Hammond. Visitation at Turner Chapel AME Church, 875 Turner Chapel Rd., Greensburg from 9 am Wednesday, April 3rd. until religious service at 12 noon. Conducted by Rev. Moses Sims. Interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019
