Gable Kendrick, age 69, a resident of Greensburg, departed this life Monday, March 25, 2019 at North Oak Medical Center, Hammond. Visitation at Turner Chapel AME Church, 875 Turner Chapel Rd., Greensburg from 9 am Wednesday, April 3rd. until religious service at 12 noon. Conducted by Rev. Moses Sims. Interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gable Kendrick.
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 665-8002
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019