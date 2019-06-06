Gabriel A. Nunez, a native of Cuba and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on June 5, 2019 peacefully at home with his family at the age of 102. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Nunez and Josefa Hernandez and siblings Daniel, Fela, Juana, and Cira Nunez and son Jose Gabriel Nunez. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Victoria Castillo Nunez, sibling Silvia Nunez, daughter Lourdes Dugas (Robert), daughter-in-law Lynn Bienvenu (Michael), grandchildren Jonathan Nunez, Carrie Webb (Brannan), Paul Dugas, Victoria Cosse' (Andrew), great grandchildren Gabriel Nunez, Brannan, Briggs, Grayson, and Miller Webb and one on the way (Cosse'). Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Special thanks to his great nephew Jorge B. Barletta and Baton Rouge Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Aloysius Church or St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 7, 2019