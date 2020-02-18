Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabriel Cloud Bourgeois. View Sign Service Information Wake 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church 44450 Hwy 429 St Amant , LA View Map Send Flowers Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church 44450 Hwy 429 St Amant , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gabriel Cloud Bourgeois passed away peacefully Monday morning, February 17, 2020, at 88-years old. Born January 4, 1932, Gabe had a broken collar bone while being delivered at home by Dr. Smith. The eighth of 12 children, Gabe was well liked and graduated 12th in his class - fortunately, another student graduated 13th. He came from a colorful and kind family with nicknames like Dot, Dave, Danny, Dutch, Cil, Pomp, Bobby, Rock, Dut, Buzzy, and Ken. As a youth, he played games like Wolf over the River and Switchin' Post with siblings, cousins, and friends, and worked in his father's general store. Gabe was affectionately known as Pappy by his family and friends whom he loved. He also loved gumbo, egg drop soup, a bowl of grits and eggs. He detested oatmeal since he ate it nearly every day growing up. Other favorite things were: plants (he had a pretty good green thumb), crafts, upholstery, garlic spaghetti, crossword puzzles, puns, ice cream, chocolate, and dancing. He met his future wife, Laurie Dugas, at a dance in Donaldsonville, and they were very soon engaged and married. He and Laurie raised five kids: Steven Reese, Lous Rhett, Kelli Marise, Troy Michael, and Adrian Pat. In between working and raising a family, Gabe sang in a men's choir, collected antiques, never met a roadside flea market he didn't like, participated in civic activities, and with his wife, led multiple ministries, including Pre-Cana - a preparation course for couples engaged to be married - through St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Gonzales, La. After his wife of 39 years passed in 1994, Gabe began a lifelong love affair with another beauty: Zydeco. This second lifetime and rebirth led Pappy on an amazing journey to encounter friends from every race, color, and creed in all parts of the globe, including, but not limited to, teaching Zydeco in California and Missouri, and Zydeco cruises throughout the Bahamas. Ever the desire to give back, he asked attendees of his 70th, 75th, and 80th Zydeco birthday parties to bring a can of Blue Runner Beans since they would match any donation, can-for-can, to the local food bank. Hundreds of friends donated cases of cans on his behalf. He worked in sales at Jim Austin Motor Co. and Daigle Pontiac before getting on at Ormet Corporation in Ascension, where he worked mostly as an accounting clerk for nearly 30 years, then retiring in 1986. Upon retirement, Gabe worked for the City of Gonzales, at the Gillis W. Long Hansen's Disease Center in Carville, La., and Tezcuco Plantation Antique Shop in Darrow, La. Services: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church 44450 Hwy 429, St Amant, Friday 9-11 am wake visiting and Memorial Mass at 11 am, followed by a fellowship meal and visit at the HR Center. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area would be Pappy's request. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area would be Pappy's request. http://alzbr.org/donate/

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020

