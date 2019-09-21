"My Mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style." – Maya Angelou. Gabriel "Gabe" Jason Michot, born Sept. 7, 2012, was received into the loving arms of Jesus next to his twin brother, Michael, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Children's Hospital, New Orleans. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs. Gabe is survived by his parents, Mark Anthony and Jessica Rutherford Michot; sister, Mia Michot; maternal grandparents, Amy Prohaska, and Delbert Rutherford and wife, Cynthia; paternal grandfather, Victor Moore. He was preceded in death by twin brother, Michael Anthony Michot; paternal grandmother, Janice Michot. A special thank you to the staff of Woman's Hospital of Baton Rouge, Children's Hospital of New Orleans, Our Lady of the Lake of Baton Rouge, and especially all of his Home Care Team for the love and care they gave both Gabe and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trach Mommas that was created in honor of Michael and Gabriel, at www.trachmommas.org. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019