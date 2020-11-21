A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Gabriel J. Jumonville Sr., 96, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, peacefully passed away on November 19, 2020. Gabe was born in Opelousas, Louisiana on March 20, 1924 and soon moved to Baton Rouge where he was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Catholic High School in 1942 and shortly thereafter enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre during World War II. While serving in the Navy, he used his boxing skills to entertain the troops while on ship and at base. After the war, Gabe graduated from Louisiana State University and was a member of the L.S.U. 1949 National Championship Boxing Team. For almost 40 years, Gabe worked as a teacher, coach, principal and administrator in the Baton Rouge Parish public school system and the Louisiana State Department of Education. He was affectionately known as "Mr. J" by his students. For many years after retirement, he served as a bailiff for the Grand Jury of the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. Gabe enjoyed all sports and was an avid L.S.U. fan. He loved playing ball with his sons and grandchildren, followed by a quick trip to Frost Top for root beer floats. He was member of St. Aloysius Church and volunteered as an usher for many years. He had a welcoming spirit and a wonderful sense of humor. His warm greeting and jokes will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his three sons Gabriel Joseph Jumonville Jr. and his wife Judy, John Miles Jumonville and his wife Lydia, and Gary Francis Jumonville and his wife Wendy; grandchildren Brandon Jumonville and his wife Amanda, Jason Jumonville and his wife Rachael, Blake Jumonville, Zoe Jumonville, Benjamin Jumonville, and Ryan Jumonville; great grandchildren Lane Jumonville, Wren Jumonville, John Mitchell Jumonville, Audrey Jumonville, Whit Jumonville, and Isla Jumonville. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Anna Margaret Shreve Jumonville; father Numa Antoine (Tony) Jumonville and mother Marie Anastasia Prejean Jumonville; his siblings Marie Juanita Edith Jumonville, Joseph Max Jumonville, Irwin Cyril Jumonville, Ann Jumonville (Sister Monica), Marie Theresa (Bobbie) Jumonville, Paul Joseph Jumonville, and Francis Cecil Jumonville. The family very much appreciates your thoughts and prayers. A private burial is planned given current Covid-19 protocols. A virtual "Celebration of Life" service will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, he had requested that any donations be made to: St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2020 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, 225-343-6657, https://www.aloysius.org/give.
St. Vincent De Paul Baton Rouge, P.O. Box 127, Baton Rouge, LA 70821; Physical Address: 220 St. Vincent De Paul Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70821, 225-383-7837, https://svdpbr.org.