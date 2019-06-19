Gage Christopher Tanner

Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-664-4143
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Seale Funeral Home
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Seale Funeral Home
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
Obituary
Gage Christopher Tanner, a loving son, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 14. Gage attended Denham Springs High School where he was part of the football team. He is survived by his parents, Amber Blackwell and Christopher Tanner; and brothers, Chandler Martin and Kale Tanner. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Doug Burgess and Donald Gill. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 3 p.m. until Funeral Service at 5 p.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019
