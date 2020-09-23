Gail A. Johnson departed this life on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 64, a native of Ewellville, LA and a resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel, Napoleonville from 9:00am to 10:45am. Funeral services at Virginia Baptist Church at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.