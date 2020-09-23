1/1
Gail A. Johnson
Gail A. Johnson departed this life on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 64, a native of Ewellville, LA and a resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel, Napoleonville from 9:00am to 10:45am. Funeral services at Virginia Baptist Church at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
