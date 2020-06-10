Gail Aro Brown
Gail Aro Brown passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories 1 daughter Shannon (Harold) Kilbourne; 3 granddaughters Shanika, Shaniya and Sharya Kilbourne; 3 sisters Cynthia Williams, Sharon Aro and Debra Duncan and one brother Rickey Aro Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rita Mae Aro and Walter Aro Jr; a brother Randy "Tanker" Aro; grandparents Walter Aro Sr. Murlee Aro, Ida Mae Zanders; step grandparent Author Zanders; one Uncle Oris Zanders. Services will be held at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Plaquemine on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m conducted by Rev. Clyde McNell Sr.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
SCOTT'S BLUFF MORTICIANS, INC - BATON ROUGE
8546 SCENIC HWY
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 775-3440
