Gail Aro Brown passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories 1 daughter Shannon (Harold) Kilbourne; 3 granddaughters Shanika, Shaniya and Sharya Kilbourne; 3 sisters Cynthia Williams, Sharon Aro and Debra Duncan and one brother Rickey Aro Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rita Mae Aro and Walter Aro Jr; a brother Randy "Tanker" Aro; grandparents Walter Aro Sr. Murlee Aro, Ida Mae Zanders; step grandparent Author Zanders; one Uncle Oris Zanders. Services will be held at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Plaquemine on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m conducted by Rev. Clyde McNell Sr.

