Gail Dawn Sims Smith, a native of Greenville, Mississippi and resident of Gonzales, Louisiana passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the age of 81. Gail will be remembered as a loving, energetic and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, who was a quick witted life-of-the-party and great dancer. She and Ken met on the dance floor and danced together for 52 years. She was the neighborhood mom who took all the kids to all the fun places. She loved to travel and had a powerful sweet tooth. For work she did many things. She had been a bookkeeper to a Census interviewer. Her last job was managing field interviewers for a National Health Study. RTI was under contract by the Federal government to carry out the Study. She also traveled with that job for many years. She loved it. Gail was also from a spiritual family. She and Ken were members of the United Methodist church for nearly 50 years. She personally knew the love of our Savior and his gentle nudging to follow Him. She is preceded in death by her parents Ruby Nell Davis and Ted Sims. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Ken Smith; children, Sheila Hedrick Sauve and Kenneth Paul Smith, Jr. (Monica); sister Martha Jo Davis Scales; brother, Mark Warden Davis (Lisa); grandchildren, Sean Michael Sauve, David Paul Sauve, Angela Nicole Sauve, and Stefani Ramirez (Sergio); great-grandchildren, Sergio Ramirez, Jr. and Sofia Ramirez. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 9:00 am - 10:00 am. A memorial service will begin at 10:00 am. Visit www.oursofh.com to leave message of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019