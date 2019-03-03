Gail Jones Brecheen, age 78, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on 2/28/19. She is survived by her husband Donald Brecheen Of 60 years; her children daughter D'Aaron LeBlanc (Kerry); Danielle Brecheen, Nancy Dehart, a devoted family friend. Alexis Thomas, Kitina Davis, Tommy Burns, Carol Woodall and all of the other angels who walk on earth. Grandchildren Ryan LeBlanc (Camille); Kristen LeBlanc. Great grandchild Baptiste LeBlanc. She is preceded in death by her parents Quinn and Grace Jones. She was born Feb 9, 1941. She was married to her husband for 60 years. A native of Baton Rouge she attended Istrouma High School. She was owner and president of the Brecheen Pipe and Steel Company. A devoted wife and mother, avid bridge player and enjoyed living life to the fullest. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven on 3/6 at 9 am until 11 am. Services will follow at 11 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven. A celebration of life will commence after the burial from 1 pm - 4 pm. Pallbearers will be Kerry LeBlanc, Ryan LeBanc, Kristen LeBlanc, David Courtney, and Tommy Burns. The Family of Gail Jones Brecheen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pinnacle Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary