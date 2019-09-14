Gail LeJeune Johnson (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our..."
    - The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Service Information
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA
70767
(225)-383-1850
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Brusly, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Brusly, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gail passed away peacefully at The Woodleigh in Baton Rouge on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 76. She was a resident and native of Brusly, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 9:30 am until of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. She is survived by her sisters, Elodie Curry and Barbara and Ray Impson; brother, Warren J. and Dot LaBauve; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Carl "Carly" Johnson; parents, Edward and Daisy Hebert LeJeune; and sister, Julia Marie LaBauve. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.