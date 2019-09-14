Gail passed away peacefully at The Woodleigh in Baton Rouge on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 76. She was a resident and native of Brusly, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 9:30 am until of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. She is survived by her sisters, Elodie Curry and Barbara and Ray Impson; brother, Warren J. and Dot LaBauve; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Carl "Carly" Johnson; parents, Edward and Daisy Hebert LeJeune; and sister, Julia Marie LaBauve. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019